Luke Wilson is ''up'' for returning for 'Legally Blonde 3'.

The 48-year-old actor has revealed he's keen on reprising his role as Emmett Richmond in the upcoming comedy movie, which will see Reese Witherspoon return as Elle Woods and is being written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

Asked about returning to the series, Luke told Collider: ''Yeah, I'm definitely up for it.

''Who knows what they'll be doing. I was always in the background for Reese's character, who's such a force of nature. But yeah, I would certainly be up for another 'Legally Blonde'.''

The 'Stargirl' actor admits it would be interesting to return to 'Legally Blonde' over a decade after the previous film - especially given that most of the fanbase would have grown up.

Luke explained: ''I've never had the experience where now, women who were kids when it came out, have children of their own that they're showing the movie to. I've never really had that experience before, so that's really funny.''

Wilson also confessed to forgetting the name of his character when he was approached by a group of fans.

He recalled: ''I'll never forget making that movie, and going back to Texas and having these little girls come up to me. The first time it happened, a little cluster of them came up saying, 'Are you Emmett?'

''I didn't even know what they were talking about 'cause I'd forgotten the name of my character. I thought, 'Are these kids looking for their dad or their brother? What's going on?'''.