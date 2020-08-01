Luke Wilson has revealed he is prepared to reprise his role as Emmett Richmond in the upcoming 'Legally Blonde 3'.
Luke Wilson is ''up'' for returning for 'Legally Blonde 3'.
The 48-year-old actor has revealed he's keen on reprising his role as Emmett Richmond in the upcoming comedy movie, which will see Reese Witherspoon return as Elle Woods and is being written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.
Asked about returning to the series, Luke told Collider: ''Yeah, I'm definitely up for it.
''Who knows what they'll be doing. I was always in the background for Reese's character, who's such a force of nature. But yeah, I would certainly be up for another 'Legally Blonde'.''
The 'Stargirl' actor admits it would be interesting to return to 'Legally Blonde' over a decade after the previous film - especially given that most of the fanbase would have grown up.
Luke explained: ''I've never had the experience where now, women who were kids when it came out, have children of their own that they're showing the movie to. I've never really had that experience before, so that's really funny.''
Wilson also confessed to forgetting the name of his character when he was approached by a group of fans.
He recalled: ''I'll never forget making that movie, and going back to Texas and having these little girls come up to me. The first time it happened, a little cluster of them came up saying, 'Are you Emmett?'
''I didn't even know what they were talking about 'cause I'd forgotten the name of my character. I thought, 'Are these kids looking for their dad or their brother? What's going on?'''.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Not everyone gets to the place they thought they would get to in life. Nothing...
Dr. Bennet Omalu is a pathologist who loves his job and, in many ways, the...
Maggie and Milo are a twin brother and sister who have been living apart for...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...