Luke Pritchard thinks his love for meditation has "had an impact" on The Kooks' new music.

The 'She Moves In Her Own Way' hitmaker wanted to explore his inner self after getting the feeling that "something was missing".

He told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "I got to the point in my life where I was searching to go a bit deeper, and meditation is something a lot of people suggested.

"It wasn't necessarily that I was having particular issues, I just felt like something was missing in my life.

"Meditation is about touching the source potentially where the soul comes from."

The Kooks - completed by Hugh Harris and Alexis Nuñez - are set to release sixth album '10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark' this summer, and the 36-year-old frontman thinks fans will be able to hear the "impact" of his meditation.

He added: "It's definitely had an impact on my work. I started in a very positive head space and I hope that comes across."

Luke described the process as something that "really works", noting he learned from the "Maharishi school", referring to late Indian guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi - famed for his work with The Beatles - and his process which people practice 20 minutes twice per day while sitting comfortably with their eyes closed.

The 'Naive' singer said: "I do transcendental meditation, the Maharishi school.

"People have been doing it for thousands of years and it really works.

"It's an incredible world and the science is there now, which is crazy. They can show how it changes your brain patterns and brainwaves."

His comments come after The Kooks revealed the first three tunes from '10 Tracks To Echo In the Dark' - 'Connection', 'Jesse James' and 'Modern Days' - as the EP, 'Connection - Echo In the Dark Part 1'.

'10 Tracks To Echo In the Dark' is released in full on July 22.