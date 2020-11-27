Luke Goss enjoyed getting "hit on" by Dame Joan Collins in 'The Loss Adjuster'.

The 52-year-old star plays insurance assessor Martin Dyer in the Christmas film. His character hits rock bottom in the motion picture but Joan's glamorous widow takes a shine to him.

Luke said: "Listen, any man who doesn't want to get hit on by Dame Joan Collins is a fool. She's beautiful and she's so professional."

Luke – who found fame brother Matt in the 1980s pop band Bros – feels that the movie combines "dark comedy" with an uplifting story.

He explained: "(The film is) a dark comedy in some ways. But I know how that feels, as most men do, where they've gone to that point where there's that moment of crisis within their own prowess, financially or in their work or whatever, and it's a moment of reinvention."

Goss also believes that the uplifting elements of the film, which also stars Kym Marsh, Martin Kemp and Lorna Fitzgerald, are "needed" amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis.

He said: "It's a movie about, by standing a little taller, having some self-belief and being very candid in regards of wanting to be an authentic self, you can find a victory or two, and I think that might be needed right now."

Luke – whose previous credits include 'Blade II' and 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army' – explained that it was important for his character to express his emotions on screen.

He told the BBC: "Some of the roles I've done have involved such a lot of tears. I think it's very important to show tears in a man because we do cry, and one can also recover."