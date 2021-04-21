Luke Evans has said that he would "jump at the chance" to become the second Welsh James Bond after Timothy Dalton.
The 42-year-old actor has revealed that he would "jump at the chance" to become the second Welsh 007 after Timothy Dalton but adds that the prospect of succeeding Daniel Craig, who is set to leave the franchise after the upcoming 'No Time To Die', would be "daunting".
Asked about the possibility of playing the iconic spy, Luke told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I think I've cut my teeth very well in movies I've done and I've enjoyed every second of it.
"It's a phenomenal job, a phenomenal franchise, an incredible role. I have to say though, it's a daunting task for any actor to play the role after Daniel Craig."
The 'Midway' star continued: "No one knows what's happening. It's a very secretive process and it's a wonderful role. I'd jump at the chance, as would many actors in my position, so we shall see.
"It will be an exciting casting moment for the Bond production, I wish whoever gets it the best of luck."
Luke is set to play the role of villain The Coachman in Disney's new version of 'Pinocchio' and feels that director Robert Zemeckis will bring a fresh perspective to the classic story.
He said: "It's a timeless story. It's a very old fairy tale or fable, whatever you want to call it. It has very powerful messages woven into the storyline, many that I think relate to young kids and young people.
"I don't think it will be anything like any iteration of 'Pinocchio' that we've seen before. I'm truly excited to be a part of it."
Disney first released a feature-length animated 'Pinocchio' movie - based on Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel 'The Adventures of Pinocchio' - in 1940.
A separate 'Pinocchio' movie, directed by Guillermo Del Toro, is coming to Netflix in 2021.
