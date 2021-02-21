'Beauty and the Beast' actor Luke Evans hints Disney has made "some very exciting decisions" for the Gaston and LeFou prequel.
Luke Evans has revealed Disney made "some very exciting decisions" for the 'Beauty and the Beast' spin-off.
The 41-year-old actor and Josh Gad - who starred together in the 2017 live action blockbuster - will reprise their respective roles as Gaston and LeFou in the prequel series 'The Little Town', and Evans can't wait.
Asked if he knows when production is starting, he told Collider: "Yes, I do, but I’m sworn to secrecy. We are not allowed to talk about it, but it’s progressing very well.
"There have been some very exciting decisions made recently. Josh [Gad] and I speak on a regular basis. Disney is very excited about it. Everybody is excited about it."
Evans thinks fans of the movie will love getting to see the history of Gaston and LeFou, as well as being introduced to "many new characters".
He added: "I think it’ll be a very entertaining journey through the past story of these characters, and also there will be many new characters that you’ve never met before, which is very exciting.
"It’s coloured with incredible characters and creatures that we are very excited about bringing to life."
Meanwhile, Evans previously revealed how his bond with Gad was his inspiration for taking on the role in the prequel.
He said: "Oh, absolutely. Josh and I, even when we were working on 'Beauty and the Beast', I recall, as two human beings, we liked each other a lot. We made each other laugh, we respected each other's talent, and we had a great time.
"Even then, we were talking about what we could do and wanting to find another project. We've been searching, for the last several years, projects and scripts and ideas and concepts."
