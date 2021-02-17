Luke Evans has suggested that Disney's new take on 'Pinocchio' will provide a unique take on the classic story.
Luke Evans believes that the 'Pinocchio' remake will be unique.
The 41-year-old actor has been cast in Disney's new take on the classic tale as the conniving villain The Coachman and feels that the upcoming movie, which is being directed by Robert Zemeckis, will take the story in a different direction.
Asked why he had joined the Disney+ flick, Luke said: "It's a timeless story. It's a very old fairytale or fable, whatever you want to call it. It has very powerful messages woven into the storyline, many that I think relate to young kids and young people.
"I don't think it will be anything like any iteration of 'Pinocchio' that we've seen before. I'm truly excited to be a part of it."
Luke is looking forward to another turn as a Disney villain after starring as Gaston in the 2017 live-action remake of 'Beauty and the Beast' and is also keen to work with Tom Hanks, who will play Pinocchio's creator Geppetto in the film.
He told the website Collider: "I'm very honoured that Disney has chosen me to play another villain in the world of Disney. I'm surrounded by some very talented people, including Mr. Hanks. It's just a joy to think that I'm in the same film as that legend. I'm very excited about it. Very excited, indeed."
Luke also praised the approach Disney have taken by producing live-action remakes of their classic movies.
The 'Midway' star said: "'Pinocchio' is an Italian tale, originally. If you think about the Disney animation from 1940, it's 81-years-old. Disney is bringing it to life, and they've done such a wonderful job in their live-action remakes.
"I was in one that was extremely successful. That's a perfect example of how you can bring a story to the live-action realm and still entertain people, and they don't feel like they're watching something that they already know.
"That's the wonderful thing about bringing real actors in to play animated characters. They bring a three-dimensional performance to it."
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The rather astonishing true story of the creation of the Wonder Woman character, this is...
While Wonder Woman remains one of the most important female heroines in the history of...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
Vlad III Tepes is the Prince of Wallachia and a warrior with a fearsome reputation....