Luke Evans reprised his 'Beauty and the Beast' role for the Disney+ prequel series as he wanted to work with Josh Gad again.
Luke Evans took a role in the 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel series as he wanted to work with Josh Gad again.
The 41-year-old actor will reprise his role as Gaston in the upcoming Disney+ series - which will also see Josh once again play LeFou, the character he portrayed in the 2017 movie - and admits he was determined to work alongside the 'Frozen' star again.
When asked if his bond with Josh was the reason for playing Gaston again, Luke told Collider: ''Oh, absolutely. Josh and I, even when we were working on 'Beauty and the Beast', I recall, as two human beings, we liked each other a lot. We made each other laugh, we respected each other's talent, and we had a great time.
''Even then, we were talking about what we could do and wanting to find another project. We've been searching, for the last several years, projects and scripts and ideas and concepts.''
The 'Midway' star added: ''In the back of our minds, we definitely had thoughts about revisiting Gaston and LeFou in a different story, obviously.
''So, when the idea really came to fruition and we got on board some incredible writers, and Josh, especially, had an incredible idea that, once it was born, it just flew itself.
''And when we pitched the idea to Disney+, they were very excited about it.''
Luke remained tight-lipped when it was suggested that the series, which serves as an origin story for the two characters, could reveal a lot more about Gaston.
He said: ''Well, no human being is one layer. There are many, many chapters to our lives, and they all inform the character and who we are. There's a lot of intrigue, as to who these people might have been, and how they became who they were. But you'll just have to wait and see. I'm not going to spoil it for you.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
The rather astonishing true story of the creation of the Wonder Woman character, this is...
While Wonder Woman remains one of the most important female heroines in the history of...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
Vlad III Tepes is the Prince of Wallachia and a warrior with a fearsome reputation....