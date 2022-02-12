Luke Bryan wants Lionel Richie and Katy Perry to join him on stage during his Las Vegas residency.

The 'One Margarita' singer kicked off his concert series at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday (11.02.22) and with the 'All Night Long' hitmaker in the midst of his own run of shows at the Wynn Las Vegas and Katy having her own residency there too, the country crooner hopes his 'American Idol' co-stars will come and sing with him.

He said: "I hope that Katy and I and Lionel's world intersect where we can get on the stage with one another."

But Luke joked the pair are not the only stars he hopes will join him on stage.

He said: "With so many artists and singers that come through, I mean, there’s no telling [who could appear].

"Whenever they’re in town, they better not call me and tell me they’re in town, 'cause I’m going to give them an ultimatum to come by here and get on stage with me."

The 45-year-old star has been given "a lot of advice" by Katy - whose 'Play' residency takes place at the same venue - and Lionel ahead of starting his concert series.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Katy, I’ve been talking to her... She said, 'It's just a big, big stage.'...

"We were on [the 'American Idol'] set and I’m like, 'Man, I’m worried about this Vegas thing.' Lionel said, 'You’ll be all right, little buddy.'"

The 'Country Girl' hitmaker wants to put on an "energetic" show for fans.

He said: "I don’t take myself very seriously, to just stand there and try to be real theatrical. I wanna be energetic. [I want to put on a] rockin' show where people are just having fun. I want moments where I interact with the crowd too."

Luke is in awe of the "big, brand new, amazing, state-of-the-art theatre" and its "impressive" video panels that "truly blow your mind."

He added: "The most critical thing in entertainment is walking out there and being confident and knowing you got the show handled, and we've got that handled. We're going to have a great time."