Luke Bryan has bought his 'American Idol' co-judge Katy Perry's baby daughter Daisy Bloom ''multiple'' gifts.

The 44-year-old country star revealed the presents are so big they ''require massive packaging and boxing'', while he teased that he's got the 'Smile' hitmaker and actor Orlando Bloom's newborn some items to turn her into a country girl.

He said: ''I have multiple gifts for this child that require massive packaging and boxing, so Katy, get ready!

''Whatever she needs to be a country girl, outdoor girl, I've got it all going to Katy and Orlando.''

The 'Country Girl' singer is yet to meet Daisy in person, but saw her during his Zoom catch-up with Katy.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We were talking about some other stuff, but I got to see my first pictures of that beautiful human being.

''I'm so happy for them and can't wait to see her in person.''

Daisy continues to be spoiled by the couple's famous friends, after Taylor Swift sent the tot a hand-embroidered blanket.

The 'betty' singer - who ended her long-running feud with her pop rival in 2018 - sent the thoughtful gift to the 'Never Worn White' hitmaker and her fiance Orlando before their daughter Daisy was born last month, and it's already proved a hit.

Katy shared a photo of the peach satin blanket - which has 'Baby Bloom' embroidered on the front - on Instagram and wrote: ''Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift

''hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager (sic)''

The blanket was accompanied by a handwritten note from the 30-year-old singer, which was addressed to ''Katy, Orlando and little one'' and dated May 3, 2020.

Some of the body of the note was visible, and suggested Taylor had a personal reason for sending that particular gift.

It read: ''Katy and Orlando, my most (unclear) possession was a tiny silk...''