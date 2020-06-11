Ludacris' daughter wants to ''change the world''.

The 42-year-old rapper and his eldest daughter Karma, 18, have been attending Black Lives Matter protests together in recent weeks, and Ludacris has revealed the teenager has been ''teaching'' him ''so much'' about systemic racism because she's ''very politically charged''.

He said: ''[My daughter Karma] was right there with me. The [protests] that I've done, she was right by my side ... with signs and everything.

''She's starting to teach me things. She just wants to know how she can help. She's very politically charged and that helps her in terms of being a part of something. She knows there's a bigger picture of trying to change the world. She's teaching me so much, but also wanting to learn.''

The 'Fast and Furious' actor - who is also father to Cai, six, and Cadence, five, whom he has with his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue - says Karma wants ''everyone to love everyone'', and is having ''ongoing conversations'' with her father to get him to understand her point of view.

He explained: ''We have conversations, but again, it comes back to the child's mindset of just wanting everyone to love everyone. They're just so innocent and they're very honest and candid about how they feel. They know it's hard for us to understand and it's hard for them to comprehend. That's the ongoing conversation.''

And Ludacris also said his brood are his ''test board'' when it comes to his music, as he loves to get ''feedback'' from the youngsters.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''They're my test board for everything. We have songs talking about science and breaking certain things down. We have songs that are talking about getting good grades and how you get rewarded for good grades. The list goes on and on.''