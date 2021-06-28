Lucy Mecklenburgh is thrilled she’s proven her critics wrong with her wellness app.

The former 'TOWIE' star launched Results Wellness Lifestyle in 2013 but many people doubted the business would succeed as she was a reality star.

She said: “When I first set up Results Wellness Lifestyle (RWL) I was very aware that people thought. 'Oh she’s that girl from 'TOWIE', she’ll be in the public eye for five minutes, she’ll promote a lipgloss and then we’ll forget about her.' And so I had this fire in my belly to prove them wrong."

Despite the negative comments when Lucy first decided to "enter the unknown", her fitness app has gone from strength to strength and been able to help thousands of people achieve their goals.

Lucy explained: "When we launched back in 2013 there wasn’t such a thing as 'online fitness platforms' - everyone still had fitness DVDs and diet books, so we were the first to take that step and enter the unknown.

“From the start, the reason for going solely online was because we wanted to reach as many people as possible and make health and fitness as affordable - and hassle free - as possible.

“It has been quite a journey and we have learnt a lot along the way, but we have now helped over 350,000 people get healthier and reach their goals through our app."

Now, the app is the longest-running online health and fitness platform in the UK, and to celebrate, Lucy and her team have launched the WE ARE RWL campaign to show fitness is for everyone.

She added: "I’m so proud of everything RWL stands for and everyone who is involved in it - and that’s what we wanted to celebrate with this campaign - the founders of the company alongside the members and the trainers and the staff who all come together to make it such an inclusive, successful brand."

Her co-founder, Cecilia Harris, added: “This company is like a child to me.

“We created it to help women with their fitness but have grown it every year to support every aspect of someones health and wellness.

“Waking up everyday to messages thanking us for transforming people’s lives is literally a dream come true.”