Lucy Liu has joined the cast of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' as villainous demigod Kalypso.
The 52-year-old actress-and-model will play the wicked demigod Kalypso in the sequel to the 2019 DC film.
Kalypso is the sibling to Dame Helen Mirren's character Hespera - the daughters of the god Atlas - and the pair cause havoc for Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his grown-up superhero alter ego Shazam (Zachary Levi).
The sequel will continue the story of teenage Billy who, upon reciting the magic word “Shazam!”, is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into Shazam.
Alongside Helen and Lucy, Asher Angel will return as Billy, whilst Zachary Levi will once again be playing the titular superhero.
Rachel Zegler was also confirmed to have joined the cast in an as-yet undisclosed role that will be key to the story.
David F. Sandberg is returning to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayde, whilst Peter Safran is producing through The Safran Company.
Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps, but it’s possible it could feature the appearance of several other Gods from Greek mythology, as the infamous names are where Shazam gets his powers from.
Shazam is bestowed with the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury.
‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ is slated for release on June 2, 2023.
