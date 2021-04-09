Lucy Hale says Dua Lipa is her "brows crush".

The 31-year-old actress loves a fluffy statement brow and swoons over the 'Levitating' hitmaker and 'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins' style and shape of their eyebrows.

In a beauty tutorial video for British Vogue, Lucy shared: "I love my brows ... bigger, bolder, the better. Always brush up."

On her brows crush, she said: "Lily Collins has great brows, Dua Lipa has great brows."

Meanwhile, Lucy used to battle with breakouts throughout her 20s, and previously recalled how there were times she didn't want to go to work on the set of 'Pretty Little Liars' because her "skin was so bad".

She said last year: "In my 20s, I would try a bunch of products, and still be like, 'Why is my skin breaking out?' It was because it just didn't agree with the things I was putting on it. My skin doesn't like a lot of makeup, but the layering of foundation, powder, foundation, powder ... it just made it really angry.

"There were days when I was filming 'Pretty Little Liars' where I didn't want to go to work because my skin was so bad. They had to especially light for me at times because I would break out. There were a lot of tricks going on there."

But since finding products specially designed for sensitive skin like Almay's range, Lucy's skin has cleared up.

The skincare brand's ambassador added: "In the past, I've had lots of problems with my skin, so I'm always looking for products that won't irritate it. I love Almay because it's fragrance-free and hypoallergenic. But just because it's clean, it doesn't mean that it's not fun. They still have really amazing make-up and eyeshadows and lipsticks."