Lucy Hale has revealed that she was left ''mortified'' by her ''sexually forward'' audition for 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.
Lucy Hale was ''mortified'' by her audition for 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.
The 31-year-old actress tried out for the role of Anastasia Steele in the adaptation of E.L. James' novel but found that the ''sexually forward'' monologue ''scared the c*** out of her''.
Lucy recalled: ''I was very young. I forget.... it had to have been, not 10 years ago, it was a while ago and I was mortified.
''It wasn't actual scenes from the movie, but it was a very sexually forward monologue and I didn't really even know what I was saying in the audition.''
Hale - who missed out on the part to Dakota Johnson - added: ''I was a little naive about it all, but yes, I did audition. I obviously didn't get the part, but it was good for me because it scared the c*** out of me to do an audition like that.''
Lucy is also starring in 'A Nice Girl Like You', which follows her character as she makes a sex to-do list so she can become more adventurous in bed, and revealed that she attended a sex convention to help her prepare for the project.
The 'Pretty Little Liars' star told E! Online: ''Went to an actual sex convention - it was wild.
''Stuff I've never seen before. There were some things in the movie that I had never heard of or done. So, I did it to broaden my horizons.''
Lucy revealed that she was ''blushing'' when she first read the script but signed up for the part as she wanted a challenge.
She explained: ''I play a girl named Lucy Neal, which is crazy. It was written as that Lucy Neal, Lucy Hale, I was like, 'This is meant to be.' But, the whole time I was reading it, I was just laughing my butt off. And it made me feel uncomfortable, like really uncomfortable, so I knew that I had to do it.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Pixie Hollow fairy friends Tinker Bell, Vidia, Iridessa, Fawn, Silvermist and Rosetta are all blessed...