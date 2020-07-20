Lucy Hale was ''mortified'' by her audition for 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.

The 31-year-old actress tried out for the role of Anastasia Steele in the adaptation of E.L. James' novel but found that the ''sexually forward'' monologue ''scared the c*** out of her''.

Lucy recalled: ''I was very young. I forget.... it had to have been, not 10 years ago, it was a while ago and I was mortified.

''It wasn't actual scenes from the movie, but it was a very sexually forward monologue and I didn't really even know what I was saying in the audition.''

Hale - who missed out on the part to Dakota Johnson - added: ''I was a little naive about it all, but yes, I did audition. I obviously didn't get the part, but it was good for me because it scared the c*** out of me to do an audition like that.''

Lucy is also starring in 'A Nice Girl Like You', which follows her character as she makes a sex to-do list so she can become more adventurous in bed, and revealed that she attended a sex convention to help her prepare for the project.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star told E! Online: ''Went to an actual sex convention - it was wild.

''Stuff I've never seen before. There were some things in the movie that I had never heard of or done. So, I did it to broaden my horizons.''

Lucy revealed that she was ''blushing'' when she first read the script but signed up for the part as she wanted a challenge.

She explained: ''I play a girl named Lucy Neal, which is crazy. It was written as that Lucy Neal, Lucy Hale, I was like, 'This is meant to be.' But, the whole time I was reading it, I was just laughing my butt off. And it made me feel uncomfortable, like really uncomfortable, so I knew that I had to do it.''