Lucy Hale is the new global ambassador for Almay.

The 'Katy Keene' star has become the latest face of the American cosmetics brand - which is known for making products designed for those with sensitive skin - and will star in a series of campaigns for the brand, including the launch of an upcoming product this winter.

Lucy says she's struggled to find products for her sensitive skin for many years, and loves the ''gentle'' formula used in Almay's makeup range.

In a statement, she said: ''I'm a beauty and skincare lover at heart, but I've always struggled with finding the right products for my sensitive skin. For someone who has and still deals with skin issues, it's so important that, from start to finish, I keep my beauty routine as gentle as possible, which is why I love Almay products. From their eyeliners to their mascaras to their makeup remover towelettes, Almay uses gentle ingredients in products that are specially formulated to avoid irritation. They're the perfect solution for me - easy to use, high-quality products that don't sacrifice performance.''

The 30-year-old actress used to battle with breakouts throughout her 20s, and says there were times she didn't want to go to work on the set of 'Pretty Little Liars' because her ''skin was so bad''.

She told People magazine: ''In my 20s, I would try a bunch of products, and still be like, 'Why is my skin breaking out?' It was because it just didn't agree with the things I was putting on it. My skin doesn't like a lot of makeup, but the layering of foundation, powder, foundation, powder ... it just made it really angry.

''There were days when I was filming 'Pretty Little Liars' where I didn't want to go to work because my skin was so bad. They had to especially light for me at times because I would break out. There were a lot of tricks going on there.''

But since finding products specially designed for sensitive skin like Almay's range, Lucy's skin has cleared up.

She added: ''In the past, I've had lots of problems with my skin, so I'm always looking for products that won't irritate it. I love Almay because it's fragrance-free and hypoallergenic. But just because it's clean, it doesn't mean that it's not fun. They still have really amazing makeup and eye shadows and lipsticks.''