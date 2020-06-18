Lucy Hale has injured her back.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star recently turned 31 over the weekend and she has already suffered an injury, joking it was due to her age.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared: ''This is 31. Already pulled my back.''

Meanwhile, Lucy previously insisted she is ''constantly learning'' how to deal with life in the spotlight.

The 'Katy Keene' star said: ''From the outside looking in, it looks like everything is going great, and you've had it so easy, but it's been such a journey. I'm constantly learning and constantly growing. I think learning to deal with rejection and negativity is sort of a tool in itself, and I don't know if I'll ever quite master it. But, you learn how to deal with it. You sort of create this barrier around yourself so you can just power through. I think with that mentality, you can do anything. I'm just one of those people who are very sensitive; I feel everything.''

The actress spent years obsessing over her appearance, and says she's only just begun to ''accept'' herself for who she is.

She said: ''In my early twenties, late teens, oh my god - I was just so hard on myself. The way I looked, how much I weighed, the food I was eating, my skin, anything. And I think that's normal. But it is nice to be of an age where I'm accepting of the body I'm in, and I'm accepting of myself, and I love myself, you know? Like, it takes a while to get to this point where you're like, 'Oh my god - I actually like who I am.''