Lucy Hale feels ''more single than ever'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old actress has opened up on how lockdown has impacted her love life, and she insisted she's become comfortable in her ''own routine''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I feel more single than ever, but it's fine.

''If anything during this time it's taught [me] - because I've done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone - I feel the only way I'm gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I'm so happy right now having my own routine...

''I'm on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I'm too nervous. Believe it or not, I'm really shy in that sense.''

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star revealed she isn't willing to settle ''for anything less'' than her dream man, although she doesn't ''have a type'' when it comes to looks.

She added: ''I physically do not have a type. I've dated everything across the board...

''[I want] someone who's confident and comfortable in their skin... There's so many insecure men out there and I can't do that. I've dated that. Don't want that.''

When it comes to the qualities she does want in a man, Lucy explained that being ''a good person'' is right up there.

She said: ''Work ethic, drive, passion. I don't care what you do, just love it. Do everything a hundred and 10 percent.

''A good moral compass. Just a good person. It's very simple what I'm looking for, but that's hard. Simple qualities are harder to find.

''I'm not settling for anything less than what I'm looking for. Because why? Why wouldn't I?''

Earlier this year, Lucy admitted she was ''afraid of being single''.

She explained: ''When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself.

''Now, I'm at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.''