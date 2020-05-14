Lucy Hale thought Duchess Meghan was ''so beautiful'' when they first met.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star appeared in the same pilot as the now Duchess of Sussex when she was 16-years-old, titled 'Secrets of a Small Town', and she admits she was overwhelmed by Meghan's beauty.

She said: ''I didn't realise this because none of my scenes were with her, but it was an ABC pilot. I had just moved to Los Angeles. I was like 16. It was called 'Secrets of a Small Town', and she was in that pilot. I remember at the table read I was like, 'Oh my god, she's so beautiful,' but I don't think I ever spoke to her.''

And as for meeting the Duchess of Sussex's husband Prince Harry, Lucy confessed that she has ''only'' come face to face with the flame-haired royal in her ''dreams''.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she quipped of the royal: ''I've never met Prince Harry. Only in my dreams.''

Meanwhile, Lucy previously confessed she is ''constantly learning'' how to deal with life in the spotlight.

The 'Katy Keene' star said: ''From the outside looking in, it looks like everything is going great, and you've had it so easy, but it's been such a journey. I'm constantly learning and constantly growing. I think learning to deal with rejection and negativity is sort of a tool in itself, and I don't know if I'll ever quite master it. But, you learn how to deal with it. You sort of create this barrier around yourself so you can just power through. I think with that mentality, you can do anything.''