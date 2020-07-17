Lucy Hale and Colton Underwood are dating.

The 31-year-old actress and the former 'Bachelor' star have enjoyed a number of ''casual hike dates'' together in Los Angeles over the past few weeks after Colton split from Cassie Randolph.

TMZ reports that Lucy contacted Colton, 28, after hearing that he and Cassie had ended their relationship and the pair were spotted enjoying a hike on the Paseo Miramar Trail in Pacific Palisades this week.

Lucy previously admitted to being a big fan of Colton and revealed she was excited when he was cast as the Bachelor in 2018.

She said at the time: ''I'm super excited that Colton's the Bachelor. He's wholesome. He's a good guy it seems like. He's really beautiful to watch.''

Meanwhile, Lucy recently revealed that she was feeling ''more single than ever'' during the Covid-19 pandemic and had been using dating sites in order to find a man.

She said: ''I feel more single than ever, but it's fine.

''If anything during this time it's taught [me] - because I've done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone - I feel the only way I'm gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I'm so happy right now having my own routine...

''I'm on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I'm too nervous. Believe it or not, I'm really shy in that sense.

''I physically do not have a type. I've dated everything across the board...

''[I want] someone who's confident and comfortable in their skin... There's so many insecure men out there and I can't do that. I've dated that. Don't want that.''

When it comes to the qualities she does want in a man, Lucy explained that being ''a good person'' is right up there.

She said: ''Work ethic, drive, passion. I don't care what you do, just love it. Do everything a hundred and 10 per cent.

''A good moral compass. Just a good person. It's very simple what I'm looking for, but that's hard. Simple qualities are harder to find.

''I'm not settling for anything less than what I'm looking for. Because why? Why wouldn't I?''