Lucas Till was ''suicidal'' on the set of MacGyver', because of showrunner Peter Lenkov, who he alleges bullied and bodyshamed him.
Lucas Till was ''suicidal'' on the set of MacGyver', because of showrunner Peter Lenkov.
Peter - whose credits include reboots of 'MacGyver', 'Magnum P.I.' and 'Hawaii Five-0' - was recently fired by CBS following an investigation into claims he created a toxic work environment and Lucas, 29, alleges he was bullied and bodyshamed by the showrunner.
He told Vanity Fair: ''I've never worked this hard in my life, and I am fine with hard work. But the way Peter treats people is just unacceptable. I was suicidal that first year on the show, because of the way he made me feel. But the way he's treated the people around me - that's just my breaking point.''
A source added: ''Peter has a thing against Lucas, you know? He just does. I witnessed Lucas change dramatically throughout this period, and it really hurt me. I hated seeing this happen with him because he's a great guy, and there's nothing wrong with him or his body.''
Till revealed he first made a complaint to HR in 2017 and again in 2020 and he wrote: ''There was always something about my appearance that wouldn't please him like when I was in a hospital gown and our producer...thought it was funny that [Lenkov] said my legs were 'f****** hideous' and we can never show them again. Honestly, I found some humour in that comment as well, but you can imagine if that was a more sensitive spot that he had hit, and often did. Just like the time he screamed at [a director] 'Oh, my f****** God! Tuck his shirt in, he looks like a little f****** boy.' Just hire a 35 year old then.
''I've struggled with maintaining 'man weight' on the show because of the stress, no time to work out, and an unpredictable schedule for proper nourishment.''
However, he does not believe his first complaints were taken seriously and said: ''I think they just took it as some crazy actor trying to get more money. Essentially, they didn't take it seriously.''
Lenkov's lawyer Dale Kinsella responded that the allegations are ''100 percent false and untrue'' adding that Lenkov ''has championed [Till] from the very beginning and has been nothing but supportive of him''.
Peter has denied all allegations of abuse but said: ''Now is the time to listen and I am listening. It's difficult to hear that the working environment I ran was not the working environment my colleagues deserved, and for that, I am deeply sorry. I accept responsibility for what I am hearing and am committed to doing the work that is required to do better and be better.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Word has it that a 4-year-old came up with the idea for this unapologetically silly...
After the tragic loss of their daughter, Dana and David move with their son to...
Tripp doesn't like the small town life that's currently encapsulating his life. He's a senior...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
With a strong cast and striking production values, this thriller is sleek enough to hold...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...
You could argue that this film is all lurid style over substance, but there's actually...
India Stoker is a plain young artist whose peculiarities isolate her from others in high...