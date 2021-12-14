'2 Faced' singer Louise Redknapp is working on her upcoming fifth album - the follow-up to 2020's comeback LP 'Heavy Love' - and she thinks the lyrics she's been writing might make people "worry" about her.
The '2 Faced' hitmaker has been working on the follow-up to her 2020 LP 'Heavy Love' - which was her fourth record and her first collection in two decades - and she insisted the new material is meant to be "really empowering".
She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "At the moment my phone is full of lyrics. The last two or three months, I've got a lot of lyrics down.
"Right now everything I write I want it to be positive and want it to be really empowering, like a moving-forward album.
"If someone was to look at my notes they would probably worry about me, for the things I've written down on there."
The AGE-year-old star - who sang about relationship and personal issues on her last record - wants her upcoming album to be different, and she is "going in strong" with the first single.
She teased: "Dare I say I think we have the first single. I'm going in strong. The direction we want to go in is a step on from 'Heavy Love.' "
And Louise - who is hoping to be "gigging a lot" to support the collection - has also reflected on her comeback last year, which saw some people accuse her of trying to be too sexy in the 'Stretch' video.
Now, she has responded: "I did worry people would think the music video was too sexy, I over worry.
"But I loved coming back so strong, no matter what people thought, whether I should have a leotard on or off, the most important part of our life as artists is to say I'm pleased with that decision and 'Stretch' was that moment for me."
