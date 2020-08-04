Louise Redknapp has signed a book deal to share her ''hard-won lessons'' from her storied career.

The 45-year-old singer has penned a deal with publisher Piatkus for upcoming book 'You Got This', which has been described as an ''empowering and uplifting guide to embracing life and whatever it throws at you''.

In a statement, she said: ''I am so excited to be working with Piatkus on 'You Got This'!

''I can't wait to get stuck into all the ups and downs of life and coming out the other side so much stronger whilst learning to love yourself along the way.

''I want readers to come away feeling empowered, like they can do anything, but also having had a real good laugh.''

The book will be published in March 2021, and the former Eternal star - who was previously married to retired soccer player Jamie Redknapp, with whom she has two sons, Charley, 16, and 11-year-old Beau - will draw on personal experiences with advice ranging from starting a dream career, dealing with heartbreak and how to be a parent with kids on social media.

The book's synopsis reads: ''Louise is always refreshingly honest about the obstacles she's had to face and offers a fearless perspective on how you can live your life to the fullest.

''This is Louise's powerful love letter to anyone who has ever wondered if they're getting it right: you got this.''

Piatkus' assistant editor Bernadette Marron - who acquired the rights to the book - added: ''I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Louise Redknapp to Piatkus.

''I've been a huge fan of Louise's for as long as I can remember, and I can't think of anyone better placed to offer honest, practical advice on how to stay sane and be true to yourself.

''This is an incredibly exciting book and I can't wait to publish it next year.''