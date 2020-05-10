Louise Redknapp thinks seeing a celebrity psychic has helped her to navigate some ''dark times'' in her life.

The 45-year-old pop singer - whose marriage to retired soccer star Jamie Redknapp ended in 2017 - has admitted via Instagram Live that discussing her issues with crystal healer Emma has helped her to bounce back from her low points.

She said: ''I feel so proud of it now.

''I can't help but talk about it and share it because I know it's got me through some dark times.

''I've rung you in my darkest moments and you have managed to get me back up to reality.''

Louise also admitted to struggling with anxiety and revealed she's made a concerted effort to surround herself with people who make her ''feel good''.

The singer - who has Charles, 15, and Beau, 11, with Jamie - shared: ''I don't suffer from depression in the clinical sense but definitely struggle with anxiety. I struggle with getting up sometimes.

''I've made an effort to only have people around that make me feel good. It's about being kind to yourself and others.''

Meanwhile, Louise recently admitted to feeling ''lonely'' amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The former Eternal singer - who was married to Jamie from 1998 until 2017 - revealed during an Instagram Q&A session that she's feeling a bit isolated at home during the health crisis.

She recently said: ''I think it feels like it's being going on for a long time now - and I think the longer it goes on the more we panic about jobs and for me it can be quite lonely.

''I'm here and it's great with the kids but I'm used to going out working and being creative, so it's tough.''