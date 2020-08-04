Louise Redknapp admits her sons want her to reunite with their dad Jamie Redknapp.

The 45-year-old singer has Charley, 16, and Beau, 11, with her retired soccer player ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, who she split from in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

And despite giving her their blessing to date other people, her two sons are desperate for their parents to rekindle their romance.

Speaking to GoodtoKnow magazine before Charley celebrated his 16th birthday, Louise said: ''My eldest is 15 and super-protective over me. But he knows he can talk about anything and doesn't need to be embarrassed, I'm so open.

''One morning he said to me, 'If you ever did want to go on a date, I'd be OK with it.' It was actually a big moment as he'd always been quite vocal that I'd never go on a date.''

Even though Charley had given his mother his blessing to move on, Louise admits both her and his younger sibling would rather she reunited with 47-year-old Jamie.

She continued: ''They always hope their mum and dad will work things out.''

The couple announced their split in September 2017 after months of speculation about their relationship.

Both Louise and Jamie get on well now and share custody of their boys, and she admits she still wants to be the one-time Liverpool FC player's ''best friend''.

The former Eternal star said: ''I'm a real softie, and I still want to be his best friend, which is impossible.''

Discussing their parenting arrangements, she added: ''We have a great system of co-parenting between us. Our rule is that while one of us is working the other is with them. We both want the kids all the time and encourage the other to go out so we can have them.

''I'm able to do the job I can do because he's happy to share things with me. I have friends who don't have that, but he's hands on.''