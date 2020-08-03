Louise Redknapp has launched her own lifestyle blog Lou Loves.

The 45-year-old singer-and-actress' website Loulovesbylouise.com is now live and encompasses everything that Louise loves in her life, from her favourite fashion brands, skincare and home interiors, to travel, books and music.

The blog provides a unique insight into all of Louise's dearest things and she will be making regular 'Get The Look' posts that will feature top style tips and advice.

Former Eternal member Louise - who made her pop comeback in 2020 releasing the album 'Heavy Love' - is looking forward to sharing the knowledge she has accumulated in over two decades in the entertainment business with her fans and her passion for fashion and beauty.

Speaking about the project, the 'Naked' hitmaker said: ''Since joining the entertainment industry a little over 20 years ago, I've been fortunate enough to work with some of the best creatives the world has ever known in the fields of fashion, music, food, interiors, beauty and cosmetics. My passion for these fields combined with what I've learned from the very best led me to create Lou Loves, my lifestyle brand, through which I hope to curate and share with you all the things I love in life. I hope you come to love them as much as I do.''