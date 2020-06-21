Louise Redknapp is ready to find love again.

The 45-year-old singer - who was married to retired soccer star Jamie Redknapp between 1998 and 2017 - has revealed she is ready to start dating again after her teenage son Charley gave her the green light.

Louise - who has Beau, 11, and Charley, 15, with Jamie - said: ''I'm very single at the moment, which is not a good thing.

''My eldest is 15 and super-protective over me. But he knows he can talk to me about anything and doesn't need to be embarrassed, I'm so open.

''One morning he said to me, 'If you ever did want to go on a date, I'd be OK with it'.

''It was actually a big moment as he'd always been quite vocal that I'd never go on a date. They always hope their mum and dad will work things out.''

Louise also likened her divorce experience to a ''grieving process''.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''It's been really tough. I'm a real softie, and I still want to be his best friend, which is impossible.

''It was like watching someone else's life unfold - it was almost like I wasn't really present when it happened. And I think anybody who's been through a divorce knows that it kind of comes and goes, like a grieving process.

''I try to be positive because it happened and I was OK with it happening but it doesn't make it any easier. The kind of person I am, it would never be easy for me. It would never be water off a duck's back. It will always mean something.

''I've known Jamie since I was a teenager. He was my everything, and suddenly he wasn't any more. It's a tough thing to go through.''