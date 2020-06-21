Louise Redknapp feels ''lucky'' she's been able to revive her pop career.

The 45-year-old singer - who released her latest album, 'Heavy Love', in January - thinks she's fortunate to have the support of her ex-husband Jamie, with whom she has Beau, 11, and Charley, 15.

Louise - whose latest album was her first in almost 20 years - reflected: ''I'm really lucky. I'm actually able to do the job I do because Jamie is so happy to share everything with me.

''I have friends who don't have that so I'm really lucky. He's hands on. He's great.''

The pop star is also looking for love once again - but she fears men will be deterred by her age.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''This is the thing with the dating apps - who's gonna put my age group in the app? No man is going to put my age in.

''It's going to be a waste of time. I think all the men are like, 'Too much baggage!'''

Louise - who was married to Jamie between 1998 and 2017 - also pledged to be transparent with her kids about her love life.

She said: ''I did say to [the boys], 'If I ever met someone and I want to see them again, and it feels comfortable and right, I will tell you and I'll be honest. I will tell you before anyone else. I'll never pretend they are friends or work colleagues. I don't want you to be suspicious'.

''I'm very honest with my kids.''