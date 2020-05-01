Louise Redknapp feels ''lonely'' amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 45-year-old singer - who has Charles, 15, and Beau, 11, with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp - has revealed in an Instagram Q&A session that she's feeling a bit isolated at home during the health crisis.

She shared: ''I think it feels like it's being going on for a long time now - and I think the longer it goes on the more we panic about jobs and for me it can be quite lonely.

''I'm here and it's great with the kids but I'm used to going out working and being creative, so it's tough.''

Louise also revealed Jamie, 46, had come to her house during the lockdown to deliver a burger for their son Charles.

She said: ''I actually didn't eat the burger. But he did bring a burger round for Charley because Charley likes burgers and he cooked.

''Whenever he's cooking he brings the food found, so Charley was very impressed with his burger.''

Louise and the retired soccer star were married from 1998 until 2017.

And the pop star - who is isolating alongside her pal Lewis Shaw - has insisted she doesn't currently have any new romances on the horizon.

She quipped: ''I'm not dating. No one seems to want me.''

Meanwhile, Louise previously described her split from Jamie as ''the toughest thing ever''.

The former Eternal singer confessed earlier this year that their split still poses ''challenges'' for her every single day.

Louise - who released her first solo album in almost 20 years, 'Heavy Love', in January - said: ''It's the toughest thing anyone will ever go through.

''It's the toughest thing I've ever experienced in my life and every day is a new challenge with it.''