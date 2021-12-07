Louis Vuitton has dedicated its window displays at stores across the globe to the late Virgil Abloh.

Boutiques in New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, London, Moscow, Taipei, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, Istanbul, Sydney, Bangkok, Milan, and Madrid are adorned with tributes to the luxury fashion brand's late Artistic Director of Menswear.

The bright colours are a nod to “Virgil’s Sky” from his debut collection in 2019, which was 'Wizard of Oz'-themed, while “Virgil was here" features too.

Several inspiration quotes by the revolutionary designer also feature, including “Let your imagination run riot,” “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” and “I’m a dreamer. I think about how long my ideas can impact or bring a different voice to the rest of the world.”

On Monday (06.12.21), Tyler, the Creator gave a moving eulogy at Virgil's memorial in Chicago.

Stars and friends of the late fashion icon - who died last month at the age of 41, following a private battle with a rare form of cancer - came out to honour the memory of the Off-White founder.

The service took place at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Chicago, with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and Kendall Jenner among those in attendance.

Tyler gave a tear-jerking eulogy, struggling to hold back the tears he recalled how Virgil was able to interact with and inspire people “of all colours, ages, backgrounds and religions.”

He continued: “That’s what he did, he brought the illest people together.”

Lauryn Hill paid tribute to the designer with an emotional rendition of 'Everything Is Everything' from her seminal LP 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill'.

Chicago Activist Englewood Barbie shared footage from the event and wrote: “Only Virgil could have me sitting casually across from @badgalriri or behind @kendalljenner or across from Ye & Kim my mind was blown… I was touched that he reached these people & they pulled up for him…”

Virgil secretly fought a cardiac angiosarcoma and continued to work on his fashion projects.

The news of Virgil’s death was shared on his own Instagram page with a message that read: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues."

The message went on to explain the revolutionary designer "chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."