Louis Vuitton has credited BTS with boosting viewing figures for their spring 2021 men's show.

According to the French fashion house, the K-Pop group's fanbase made up many of the record 105 million views of the virtual showcase since the live-streamed event on January 21.

The 'IDOL' hitmakers - comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - had posted shots of themselves wearing pieces from the collection on social media, which prompted fans to speculate that they could take part in the show.

Even though the band members didn’t partake, the ARMY - the name of their loyal fanbase - tuned in for the event in their droves just in case.

Vuitton said in a statement on Friday (29.01.21): “BTS fans spotted the looks worn by the band and posted them online, creating a huge increase in traffic and demand on our website."

It comes after BLACKPINK's Rosé had a similar impact on Saint Laurent's summer 2021 women's show in December.

Meanwhile, RM made Lyst’s 2020 Power Dressers list.

The 26-year-old singer-and-rapper made the top 10 after he wore a white turtleneck and jacket, which lead to a spike of 67 per cent in searches for similar items online.

And when the South Korean boy band performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in August wearing Gucci head-to-toe, searches for the high-end brand's ties and three-piece suits rocketed.

The list also featured the likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo, Travis Scott and Britain’s The Duchess of Cambridge.