Louis Tomlinson has told his fans to stop listening to a "s***" leaked song of his that has surfaced online.

The 29-year-old singer was left fuming after 'Help' made its way onto the world wide web, as he has been working hard to nail "the right sound" for his upcoming record.

He sings on the track: “Why am I awake in last night’s clothes? Why is there a street sign on the floor?”

Louis tweeted this week: “I spent a lot of time crafting the right songs and the right sound. The fact this has been leaked is b*******. It’s a s*** song."

The One Direction star later teased that he has a "big" surprise on the way for his fans.

He wrote: “Got something BIG planned later this year! It’s going to be special!!"

In February, Louis said he was "sure" some new tunes will come out before the end of 2021.

He tweeted: "I've been doing a lot of thinking about my next record. It's going to be special!"

When one follower asked if he knows when his follow-up to his 2020 debut solo album, 'Walls', will arrive, Louis replied: "No concrete plans because I don't need that pressure while I'm writing. I'm sure I will have something out this year but unlikely that will be the album. Who knows though!"

And when another fan asked which songs from 'Walls' will be a "good bridge” to the next album, he responded: "Great question. Walls, only the brave, kill my mind, copy of a copy (sic)"

In November, Louis admitted that some songs on his first album were "truer to [him] than others", and so with his follow-up, he wants to ensure he's "owned” everything he's trying to say.

He explained: “I’m very, very excited. I had basically pencilled down a plan before corona took over our lives. And now it's kind of given me a little bit of time to really get into what I want to say and what I want things to sound like. Because, you know, I was really proud of my first record, but there were moments that I felt were truer to me than others. I think that there were some songs where I took slightly more risk and owned what I love, saying, ‘This is who I want to be’. So I want to take a leaf out of their book.”