Louis Tomlinson is selling his Los Angeles pad at a loss of £415,000 ($550,000).

The One Direction star purchased the four-bedroom Mediterranean-style mansion back in 2016 to be near to his son Freddie, now four - whom he has with Briana Jungwirth - and he lived there with ex-girlfriend Danielle Campbell for a year.

The impressive abode, which boasts a home cinema, a wine cellar and a master suite, complete with a walk-in wardrobe, bathroom and private balcony, is listed on Homes.com for £5.14million ($6.8million).

On top of the beautiful panoramic views of Los Angeles, the lucky owner who purchases the lavish home can take advantage of a large terraced area, which comes with an infinity pool and spa.

The property benefits from huge windows, meaning every room is light and airy and the impressive view can be seen no matter where you are.

The 28-year-old pop star originally bought the house for $7.3 million (£5,506,682) and had listed it in 2019 for $6.9 million (£5,205,084).

It was then taken off the market, before being put back up for sale at the reduced price.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Louis' ex and mother to son Freddie, Brianna, is dating Brody Jenner.

The 36-year-old reality star has embarked on a relationship with the 28-year-old beauty and things are going so well, she's already met his former partner Kaitlynn Carter.

TMZ reported in June, that Brody and Brianna enjoyed a meal at Nobu in Malibu with a group of friends including Kaitlynn.

The former couple - who were together for five years before going their separate ways last year - are said to still be very close and Brody was keen to get Kaitlynn's approval of his new romance.

Brianna was happy to meet Kaitlynn, who will continue filming 'The Hills' with Brody later this year and is fine about the fact they still co-parent their dogs together and the women were said to have got along well.

When talk turned to her son, Brianna revealed he has already met her new partner.

Sources told the website, Kaitlynn felt Brianna was ''very kind'' and with Brody ''for all the right reasons''.