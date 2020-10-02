Louis Tomlinson has been busy penning new music for his second solo album and recently wrote four songs in four days.
Louis Tomlinson has been ''cooking'' up new music.
The 'Kill My Mind' singer has teased fans on Twitter that he's written four songs in just four days, but admitted he has no idea when he will release his new tunes.
When one follower asked when they can expect new music from the former One Direction star, Louis replied: ''Wrote 4 songs in 4 days. It's cooking.''
Another asked: ''What have you cooked lately?'', to which he responded: ''Banger after banger.''
However, when asked if they can expect to hear what he's been working on in 2020 or 2021, Louis admitted: ''Who knows.''
In July, the 28-year-old singer announced he had split from Simon Cowell's Syco record label.
Louis - who released his debut solo album, 'Walls', in January - also teased that he's ''really excited for the future'' and getting back into he studio to work on his second record.
He wrote on the micro-blogging platform at the time: ''Hope everyone is doing ok! Just wanted to let you know that Syco Music and I have agreed to part ways. I'm really excited for the future and to be back in the studio writing the next album. Can't wait to finally see you all on tour!!
''Stay safe and see you soon, Louis x (sic)''
Meanwhile, Louis previously admitted he's a perfectionist which is why he was the last One Direction member to release a solo album.
He said: ''The thing is, I am a bit of a perfectionist but there comes a time when you have to let things go. I think I have a good idea of what I'm gonna do for the next record so that's exciting.
''It took me four years to make the album ... So to see the reaction the first day and second day, specifically, being incredible, it was a massive weight of me shoulders and I was just blown away at the support.''
