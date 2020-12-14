Louis Tomlinson's 'Louis Tomlinson Live From London’ gig has been crowned the biggest male solo artist live-stream of the year.

The 'Kill My Mind' singer's show-stopping performance on Saturday night (12.12.20) raised a mega-sum of money for out-of-work members of Louis' touring crew who have been financially impacted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Money from the 160,000 tickets sold worldwide also went to charities such as FareShare, Crew Nation, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Stagehand.

Louis - who was forced to postpone his world tour this year to 2021 due to the global health crisis - told his fans on Twitter: “That was incredible. Thank you to everyone that watched. Can’t wait to finally get back on the road."

He added: "The money raised for these incredibly important causes will go such a long way. WE did that!"

The One Direction star had previously said of his colleagues: “I've been incredibly worried about them and felt incredibly powerless, so wanted to give something back.”

In a statement announcing the show, the ‘Walls’ hitmaker said: "I was absolutely gutted to have to postpone my world tour this year as I was really looking forward to seeing all the fans. Performing for a live crowd is the most important thing to me, this live stream is a step back into that world and is something I can't wait to film. I want to put on a real show for the fans, with scale and production, creating something special to end 2020 on a positive upbeat note and raise money for charities that are especially close to my heart. I also want to give my touring crew work, and raise some vital money for them, as without my crew the show literally couldn't go on.”

Louis’ world tour is now due to kick off in Milan, Italy on February 5, 2021.