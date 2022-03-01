Louis Tomlinson and Yungblud are among the artists to cancel their concerts amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The former One Direction star has pulled the plug on his planned performances in the capital cities as part of his world tour.

The 30-year-old star was due to play the Stereo Plaza in Kyiv on July 4 and Circus City Hall in Moscow on July 6.

Louis wrote on social media: "Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice.

“The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

'Fleabag' rocker Yungblud promised to make it up to his Russian fans after cancelling his concerts there in the summer.

The 24-year-old star - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - blasted the "vicious and brutal acts" of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who launched a full-scale attack on the neighbouring country last week.

He wrote: "I’m heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer.

"Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past.

"Everyone deserves to be the creator of their own destiny, rather than having it forced upon them by acts of war and aggression. Ukraine, I promise I’ll come back as soon as I can. My heart is with you, always."

According to TMZ, The Killers have also pulled out of Park Live Festival in Moscow in July.

The latest cancellations come after Green Day announced they will no longer be bringing their 'Hella Mega Tour' to the Spartak Stadium in the Russian capital on May 29.

In a statement, Billie Joe Armstrong and co said: "With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium.

"We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Stay safe."

Russia was also banned from this year's 'Eurovision Song Contest'.