Louis Theroux admits that is keen on making a soccer documentary as he wants to experience a taste of ''the high life''.
Louis Theroux would like to make a soccer documentary.
The 50-year-old TV star has revealed he is open to making a sports-themed documentary, as he feels it would give him a chance to see ''the high life''.
Speaking on 'That Peter Crouch Podcast', Louis said: ''It might be a gentle look at the high society.
''Footballers earn a decent crust. I imagine it will be a little bit glamorous and I'm fascinated by the high life.''
However, Peter joked that a look inside his own family life may not be particularly glitzy.
The 39-year-old former player quipped: ''The high life. Have you seen Abbey's polka dot pyjamas?''
Louis also claimed to have met Banksy when he went to see Peter play for Queens Park Rangers in 2001.
The 'Weird Weekends' presenter recalled: ''One of the other people in the box was a young artist. He was a little bit sheepish and wasn't terribly outgoing.
''I said, 'Alright, what do you do?' He said, 'I'm a street artist'. He gave me a little booklet of some of his art and it looked quite good. I kind of made awkward chit chat and I asked his name and he said, 'Banksy.'''
Louis is proud to be one of the few people to have met the anonymous street artist.
He said: ''Fast forward a year and people kept asking me, 'Have you heard of Banksy? Nobody knows who he is'. I was like, 'Banksy? Yeah I know who he is, we went to QPR together!'
''I'm one of the only people who has ever met Banksy ... and we bonded over Peter Crouch!''
