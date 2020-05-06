Louis Leterrier is set to direct 'Bright 2'.

The 46-year-old filmmaker is in talks with Netflix to helm the sequel to the 2017 fantasy action movie.

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton will reprise their roles as the mismatched detective duo in a world where humans and fairy tale creatures live alongside each other.

Joel's character, Nick Jakoby, is an orc who fights crime alongside human officer Daryl Ward (Will).

Louis replaced David Ayer behind the camera for the flick. The 'Suicide Squad' director had been attached for the movie but has chosen to focus on his remake of 'The Dirty Dozen'.

Ayer, 52, has penned the script for the movie, however, with Evan Spiliotopoulos.

Netflix have been planning a sequel soon after the original was released. 'Bright' was slated by critics but proved popular with audiences and became one of the service's most streamed films.

Joel believes that the motion picture was panned by critics because it was released on Netflix and suggested it should be judged by ''public opinion''.

The 45-year-old actor said: ''I think there was a little bit of extra critical hate towards it because it's changing the landscape of the movie business, but I think 'Bright' is maybe a movie that needs to be reviewed by public opinion rather than viewed through the highbrow prism of film criticism.''

He added that the film's audience score on the website 'Rotten Tomatoes' proved that the movie was popular with the public.

Joel explained: ''I think that would be supported by the wild discrepancy between the audience score and the Rotten Tomatoes aggregate score, it's almost the inverse of 'Star Wars'.

''You've got critics at 93 or 92 per cent, and the audience gave it a 50-something, and you get to 'Bright', which is sort of slammed by critics, but it has a 90 per cent audience score.''