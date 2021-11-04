Lorde addresses the generations that came before us in a song reflecting the catastrophic world that climate change and capitalism is leaving behind. ‘Fallen Fruit’ is taken from her latest album ‘Solar Power’.
The video sees the singer on the same beach as the video for titular track ‘Solar Power’, but this time we move away from bright, joyous imagery to darker, flame-filled misery.
“It’s me describing an escape to somewhere safe that takes place in the future when our world has become uninhabitable,” she told Apple Music of the song.
In August, Lorde released her third studio album ‘Solar Power’, which reached number one in Australia and New Zealand and number two in the UK. ‘Fallen Fruit’ follows previously released singles ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ and ‘Mood Ring’.
Earlier this year Lorde released her memoir and photo-book ‘Going South’ which documents her long-awaited exploration of Antarctica. She also recently dropped an EP entitled ‘Te Ao Mārama’ which features five songs from ‘Solar Power’ performed in Māori, including ‘Fallen Fruit’ under the title of ‘Hua Pirau’.
Meanwhile, the deluxe edition of ‘Solar Power’ will be released on November 5th 2021 alongside two bonus tracks: ‘Helen Of Troy’ and ‘Hold No Grudge’.
