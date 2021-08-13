Lorde thinks it's "frankly insulting" to suggest she's made a "Jack Antonoff record".

The 24-year-old singer has worked with the acclaimed producer on her long-awaited new album 'Solar Power', but she believes the narrative surrounding his influence is "sexist".

She explained: "I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record. I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting."

Jack, 37, has previously worked with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

And Lorde has also relished her experience of working with the producer.

She told the New York Times newspaper: "I know that there are certain hallmarks of what Jack does and some of those things I really love and some of them I don’t like. And I beat them out of the work that we do together.

"I say this with so much love and affection, but I feel like we’re doing up a house together and he’s like, ‘Look at this serviette that I fashioned into the shape of two swans! Look at this set of woven baskets!’ And I’m like, ‘Great - one per room.'"

Earlier this month, Lorde revealed she planned for 'Solar Power' to be a "big acid record".

Instead, however, she admitted that the record has turned into "a weed album".

She said: "The references are so deep, conjuring that slight sort of cult leader, ‘take the drug I’m about to put on your tongue’ sort of world … I say, ‘let the bliss begin’, like, I’m a maniac.

"Well, I thought I was going to make this big acid record but I don’t think it was an acid album. I had one bad acid experience in this album and was like meh, it’s a weed album. It’s one of my great weed albums."