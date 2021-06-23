Lorde says her new album is a "buzzy mix" of S Club, TLC and Fleetwood Mac.

The 24-year-old singer has described her upcoming record 'Solar Power' as a blend of folk and "bubblegum pop" and she is "so proud" of the LP.

Appearing on Australia radio station Nova FM's 'Smallzy's Surgery', she said: "I really think it’s such a good record.

"I feel so proud of it so I’m keen to get out there. The sound is sort of ’60s/’70s folk with early 2000s bubblegum pop.

"It’s a little bit S Club, a little bit TLC, mixed with like, your classics – Fleetwood Mac. It’s quite a buzzy mix.”

The 'Royals' hitmaker also weighed in on the album artwork, which has sparked plenty of discussion and shows the star, which is taken from the ground and shows the singer jumping over the camera with her bottom on show.

She added: "I had been told that, you know, it was my butt and people might feel a way about that.

"But the photo felt so like joyful and playful and kind of free to me, I feel like the kind of sexiness almost didn’t kind of compute for me. I just thought I looked so happy jumping over the camera like that.

"But yeah, it was a funny thing thinking, ‘This person’s seen my butt, this person’s seen my butt and this person’s seen my butt’. I guess you got to preserve it while you got it.”

And Lorde admitted the cover felt "iconic" to her as she suggested it could be part of someone's vinyl collection for many years to come.

She explained: "I didn’t even know if I thought I looked that hot, I just thought it was such a cool, kind of tough photo.

“I was like, ‘This feels iconic to me’. I can imagine owning the vinyl and loving it for 25 years.

"That was my vibe on it. I guess you have to preserve it while you’ve got it [and] save it for prosperity.”