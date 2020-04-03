Artist:
Song title: Bound
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

Lonely The Brave are back with a new single and a new vocalist as they gear up for their first project with Jack Bennett following David Jakes' departure in 2018. 'Bound' is their exciting comeback track and their first release on Easy Life Records.

