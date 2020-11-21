Logan Lerman has joined Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Andrew Koji in 'Bullet Train'.
Logan Lerman has joined the cast of 'Bullet Train'.
The 28-year-old actor star alongside Brad Pitt in the David Leitch directed movie, which is based on the Japanese Novel 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka, Deadline reports.
He joins Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Andrew Koji in the film.
'Bullet Train' tells the story of a group of assassins with different motives aboard a train in Tokyo, Japan and the script will be written by Zak Olkewicz.
Leitch - who helmed 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' - and his wife Kelly McCormick will produce the film, through their company 87North, as will Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick, while Brittany Morrissey will executive produce.
Before Lerman, Shannon and Beetz were the most recent additions to the cast.
Shannon's other upcoming roles include the coming-of-age drama 'Swing' and comedy 'Shriver', which sees him star alongside Kate Hudson and Don Johnson.
Beetz - who was nominated for an Emmy award for her role in TV series 'Atlanta - has previously starred in 'Nine Days', 'The Joker', 'Deadpool 2' and 'Lucy in the Sky'.
She is currently filming Jeymes Samuel’s 'The Harder They Fall'.
Meanwhile, Brad - who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' - is attached to co-star with Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle’s movie 'Babylon'.
However, production on that movie has been pushed back to 2021, leaving room in his schedule for 'Bullet Train'.
