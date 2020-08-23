LL Cool J plans to release a new album when it ''feels right''.

The 52-year-old star is back in the studio working on a new record, and LL is loving the experience of making new music after focusing his attention on other projects in recent years.

The rap legend - who hasn't released an album since 'Authentic' in 2013 - said: ''I'm working on a new record now.

''I haven't worked on music in many years, I'm in the process now, I'm working on something and that's a lot of fun. Me and Q-Tip are in the studio.

''I'm not closed to working with people, but you have to be inspired. That's the first thing, it has to be a real inspiration, it can't be just some hacky, pandering, 'I'm gonna work with this person just to work with this person'.

''I'm letting the music come and just creating from a true space. I'm going to let it go from there. But I'm definitely working on a new record on Def Jam. It'll be out, it'll be coming.''

Meanwhile, in recent months, LL has spoken out about racial injustices in the wake of George Floyd's death.

And he's urged other stars to get involved in the discussion, rather than remaining neutral.

He told Metro.co.uk: ''Look, if you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything. In times like these, these are moments where you can't be neutral, you have to let people know where you stand.

''We stand on the right side of history. So I think it's very important to not only let your voice be heard, but to be sincere and authentic about what you're saying.''