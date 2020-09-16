Lizzy Caplan is to star in dark thriller 'Cobweb' alongside Antony Starr.
Lizzy Caplan is to star in 'Cobweb'.
The 38-year-old actress - who famously appeared in 'Mean Girls' - will be joined by 'The Boys' actor Antony Starr in the horror thriller and the pair will star alongside Cleopatra Coleman and Woody Norman.
The movie centres on a seemingly ordinary house in a small town, however, a young boy hears a mysterious tapping noise from inside the walls, and begins to suspect that his parents are hiding a terrible secret.
Lizzy will play the role of Carol, the boy's mother, while Antony portrays Mark, the boy's father.
Woody stars as Peter, a shy boy who becomes increasingly troubled by the strange tapping, while Cleopatra plays the character of Miss Devine, Peter's substitute teacher at his elementary school.
The flick will be directed by Samuel Bodin from a screenplay written by Chris Thomas Devlin.
Roy Lee is producing the project through his Vertigo Entertainment banner along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Jon Berg for Point Grey.
Production is set to begin on the Lionsgate film in Sofia, Bulgaria later this month. Jim Miller and Meredith Wieck will oversee the motion picture on behalf of the studio.
Lionsgate's Erin Westerman said: ''We are big believers in the horror business, and the continuous need for content so we are thrilled to be partnered with Vertigo and Point Grey in bringing Sam Bodin's first film to (the big) screen.''
