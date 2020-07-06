Artist:
Song title: Soulmate
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed major label debut from last year 'Cuz I Love You'. The video celebrates the arrival of season five of the makeover show which aired in June.

