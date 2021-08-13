Lizzo and Cardi B embrace the role of Greek Goddesses as they take a swipe at all the 'haters' in the video for their new song, 'Rumors'. On a highly stylised set the pair rock their gold costumes as various freezes and urns, some NSFW, come to life around them.
Both Lizzo and Cardi B have been teasing the song and Tanu Muino ('Up'/'Wild Side') directed video in recent days. Lizzo has also been working closely with in demand producer Mark Ronson and is widely expected to be announcing the release of more new music, and very probably a new album, imminently.
'Rumors' represents Lizzo's first release of new material for over two years having last shared 'Cuz I Love You' in various formats back in 2019. Her Grammy award winning record, for 'Best Urban Contemporary Album', contained the huge hits, 'Juice', 'Truth Hurts' and latterly 'Good As Hell' featuring Ariana Grande.
On 'Rumors' Lizzo teams up with fellow stable mate Cardi B for the first time since they both appeared in the film 'Hustlers' with Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles and Lili Reinhart, among many others. For Cardi B 'Rumors' is the latest in a string of collaborations. Only last month the 'WAP' rapper joined Normani on 'Wild Side' having already appeared on the Migos track 'Type S**T' in June.
Lizzo hits back at all her detractors on her latest, empowered song, as she sets out to put the record straight, "Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down, Realer s**t is goin' on, baby, take a look around, If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin' out, Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b***h" she sings.
Lizzo's summer, and welcome return, has started with another great pop-rap banger and if it is, as suspected, the lead single from her next album then we are in for a treat.
