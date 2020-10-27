Lizzo has "a few more songs" to write before her new album is finished.

The 32-year-old pop megastar isn't putting any pressure on herself to have the record complete by a certain date, because her lyrics have to come from a real place.

However, Lizzo teased that she's made great progress with her follow-up 2019's Grammy-winning 'Cuz I Love You'.

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "There is no due date on the album because I'm the kind of artist that needs to write songs from experiences and my life.

"And I think there's some amazing s***.

"I have done some amazing s*** so far but there still needs to be a few more songs I need to write that haven't been written."

Meanwhile, Lizzo previously explicitly referred to her music as "fried ostrich p****".

The musician admitted earlier this year that she understands her critics because she was relatively "new" to the scene, and people will generally stick with what they know rather than immediately embracing an artist pushing a fresh style.

She said: "Look, I'm new. You put two plates of food in front of people, [and] one is some fried chicken.

"If you like fried chicken, that's great. And the other is, like, fried ostrich p****. You not gonna want to f*** with that...

"[But] we eventually get used to everything. So people just gon' have to get used to my ass."

The 'Good as Hell' hitmaker also insisted that while her music should make "other people feel good", she is keen to send a message "directly to black women" through her songs.

She explained: "As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman.

"I'm making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period."