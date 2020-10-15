Lizzo has urged people to vote with her Billboard Music Awards dress.

The 32-year-old singer donned a bold one-shoulder mini dress, coated in the word “Vote” ahead of the upcoming November election to accept the Top Song Sales Artist award on Wednesday night (10.14.20).

The custom gown debuted during Christian Siriano’s spring ’21 runway show during New York Fashion Week last month which values at $3,800.

Lizzo finished the look with a pair of thin-strap black heels with an ankle-wrap detail that also hooks around the big toe.

The ‘Good As Hell’ hitmaker encouraged her fans to use their “power” and their “voice” to make a change and take a stand by voting or protesting.

Accepting her accolade, she said: “I just wanna say I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices who refuse to be suppressed. I wonder would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed.

“If you’re at home and thinking about changing yourself, this is your sign to remain true to who you are. When people try to suppress something, it’s because that thing holds power. There’s power in who you are and in your voice. Whether it’s through music, protests, or your right to vote. Use your power, use your power, and refuse to be suppressed.”