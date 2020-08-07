Lizzo has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

The 'Juice' hitmaker will work with the tech giants to develop television projects to exclusively debut on Amazon Prime Video, according to an announcement made during Amazon's Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday (06.08.20).

Lizzo said in a statement: ''I'm so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon. Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can't wait to get started and share my vision with the world.''

And head of Amazon Studio Jennifer Salke has praised the singer's ''unique perspective''.

She said: ''Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her. She has such a unique perspective and we're so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.''

It's not yet known what kind of programming Lizzo will be making, but she could use her new platform to promote her message of spreading kindness and ''light''.

Speaking about her mission to be a ''kinder person'', she said earlier this year: ''I wanted to be a kinder, happier person and the fact that now it's impacting the world means the worlds to be kinder and nicer to each other.

''I think that's all that means and that's why I'm so popular right now.

''We have seen some really dark days recently and I just want to be a part of that light.''

The 'Truth Hurts' singer, 32, has also encouraged others to ''let love spread''.

Whilst addressing the coronavirus pandemic in March, she said: ''You cannot let this tear us apart. The social distancing is something we are doing for our health, but we have to come together closer as a people.

''Call a friend that you haven't spoken to in a while, call a family member. This is a very real pandemic. I know we watch TV and we see a lot of fear on television, but you can't let the fear spread faster than the virus. We have to let love spread. So that's what I've been practicing every single day.''