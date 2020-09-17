Lizzo sent Cardi B flowers after she filed for divorce from Offset.

The 'Good as Hell' singer reached out to the 'WAP' hitmaker to congratulate her on her chart success and lift her mood following the end of her three-year marriage.

The beautiful blooms were accompanied by a note which read: ''Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all your success this summer - Know you are loved and are love. P.S - I'm sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo!''

Cardi hailed Lizzo as the ''nicest person in the world'' for her kind gesture.

She shared a video of the flowers and accompanying message on her Instagram Stories and gushed: ''Isn't Lizzo like the nicest person in the world?

''Look what she sent me! She is just a beautiful a- person, I just love her so much. These are so pretty!''

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker filed for divorce earlier this week but later asked her legal team to amend her paperwork, after they reportedly made it seem like she had issues with Offset's parenting.

Cardi's initial paperwork - which was filed by her lawyer - sought legal custody and primary physical custody of the former couple's two-year-old daughter Kulture, as well as seeking child support payments.

However, sources claimed the 27-year-old rapper ''didn't know'' her lawyer was positioning her case in that way, and has asked her legal team to change her paperwork to reflect her wishes for an ''amicable'' divorce.

Insiders say Cardi is actually looking for joint custody of Kulture with a positive ''co-parenting situation'', and doesn't want any support from Offset in the financial department.

Offset is yet to respond to the divorce petition.

Meanwhile, Cardi previously revealed she had wanted Lizzo to be in the 'WAP' video but the star was unavailable.

She explained: ''I'm cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we've been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation and she wasn't in town.

''I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything. It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential.''